Lazy Lasagna
As I was sitting at the basketball game last week, my mind kept wandering to food. As it wandered, it kept hitting upon lasagna. I realized I hadn't made the full version this winter and thought the upcoming Sunday night dinner would be a great chance before the weather gets warm again (it IS getting warm, right?).
One of my easier Italian dishes is lasagna. Although it sounds intimidating, it's quite simple and the invention of the “direct to oven” noodle makes it even easier. I make it in a 9x12 baking pan and usually cook an extra couple noodles, because inevitably some will break.
I serve it with a big Italian style salad (lettuce, tomato, red onion, olives, and Italian dressing) and garlic bread. A panna cotta is a nice touch for dessert, but I've not tried making one yet. That adventure is for a future column.
Ingredients
1 package lasagna noodles (at least 12 noodles)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 packages pre-sliced fresh mozzarella cheese
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
2 cups ricotta cheese
1 egg, beaten
1 pound Italian ground sausage
2 jars favorite spaghetti sauce
1 jar/bottle favorite Italian seasoning
Directions
- Cook the noodles according to package directions (skip this step if using “direct to oven” noodles). Place on paper towels after cooking to make sure they are dry.
- Break up the ground sausage and cook until almost crispy. Drain grease and put on paper towel.
- Mix together ricotta cheese, a generous amount of Italian seasoning (at least four tablespoons), egg, parmesan cheese and sausage.
- Now you're ready to assemble the lasagna.
- In the bottom of the pan, put about 1/3 or so of a jar of sauce. You want to make sure the bottom is covered.
- Add three noodles, covering the sauce.
- Lay down fresh mozzarella, sprinkle with a bit of Italian seasoning.
- Layer in half of the ricotta cheese mixture, making sure to cover the pan.
- Spread the remainder of the first jar of sauce.
- Repeat steps 6 – 9, reserving about 1/3 of the second jar of sauce.
- You now have two layers of lasagna, and you should have three noodles left over, plus the sauce. Place the last noodles on top, press down slightly this will make sure the lasagna fills the pan, then spread the remainder of the sauce over them.
- Bake in a 350 oven for about 45 minutes.
- Remove and add the shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Bake about another 15 minutes, make sure it's cooked through in the middle.
- IMPORTANT: Let the lasagna rest outside the oven for at least 15 minutes. This will set the cheese and make it cut nicely. You can use this time to toss in some garlic bread and make the salad.
