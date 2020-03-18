Mexican inspired pork stew
This is one of those recipes that came up because I was looking for something a little different and subjected my poor family to another experiment. We’ve dubbed those a “Mom’s Mess”. Sometimes they work out, sometimes they are a fail. This one went over well.
I call it Mexican “inspired” rather than Mexican, because frankly I have no idea whether anything like this is served in Mexico at all. However, the spices and flavors are common in Mexican cooking.
I served this over brown basmati rice. I added minced garlic and a couple packets of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote (Seasoning with Cilantro and Achiote sometimes called Annato) to the water. These packets are available at most grocery stores in the Mexican food aisle.
Stew Ingredients
2 lb pork steaks
Cumin
Pepper
Adobo Seasoning (available in most Mexican food aisles)
Fresh or dried cilantro
2 cans stewed tomatoes
4-6 TBL jarred jalapeños
2 cans corn, drained
2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed
Directions
- Cut the pork into chunks and liberally season with pepper, cumin and Adobo. Let it sit for at least an hour on the counter or up to all day (in the refrigerator).
- Blend the tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos together, set aside.
- Brown the pork, then add the tomato mixture. Let simmer about 30 minutes. At this point, taste it. You can add more of any of the spices.
- Add the corn and beans, cook until heated through.
- Serve over rice.
- Garnish with any or all of the following: sliced green onions, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced black olives, tortilla strips.
