Stay East!
Last week I published two of my three “go to” Chinese dishes – egg rolls and pork lo mein. This week, I’m adding the third one to the collection.
This is my version of Mongolian Beef. Mongolian Beef is an interesting dish, because it is different in almost every Chinese restaurant. The commonality seems to be – it’s beef, it has onions, and it’s spicy. I liken it to chili – everyone knows what chili is, but everyone has a different version of it.
So this is my version of Mongolian Beef – make sure to serve with a nice, white rice over a bed of shredded lettuce. Jasmine rice is preferred, romaine lettuce will hold up to this dish well, but iceberg can also be used.
Ingredients
1 ½ to 2 pounds beef – sirloin works nicely.
8 Green onions, slice on the bias, about 1 – 1 ½ inches
1-2 tablespoons cornstarch
Marinade/Sauce
1/2 cup red wine
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup Worcestershire Sauce (I’m a purist and ONLY use Lea & Perrins)
3 heaping tablespoons jarred, minced garlic
3 heaping tablespoons jarred ginger
3 tablespoons sugar
1-2 tablespoons black pepper
A squirt or two of Sriracha sauce (optional) for added heat
Directions
- Thinly slice the meat. If it’s partially frozen, this is easier to do.
- Mix together the marinade, making sure it is blended well. Reserve half of it
- Marinade the meat for 1-4 hours.
- Drain well and stir fry. When the meat is ALMOST done, add the green onions and cook for a minute or two.
- Add the cornstarch to the reserved marinade, blend well.
- Add to the meat mixture, and cook until thickened. If your sauce is too thick, add a bit of beef broth (or water).
- Serve by putting down the lettuce, rice, and then meat.
