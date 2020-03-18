Moo Goo Gai … Turkey?
By the time you read this, chances are you have a ton of leftover turkey sitting in the refrigerator. That’s one of the perks of Thanksgiving dinner – the leftovers.
But after a day or two, those turkey leftovers aren’t so appealing. You’ve probably had turkey sandwiches, turkey soup, turkey tetrazzini, turkey … you name it. As that turkey ends its refrigerator life, you’re probably tired of turkey.
So what does a food column writer do? Of course, gives you another post-Thanksgiving recipe for that leftover poultry. But this one has a bit of a different spin on it, an Asian spin – loaded with fresh veggies to brighten up that bird. It’s a riff on the Chinese favorite Moo Goo Gai Pan.
I was inspired when I actually had Moo Goo Gai Pan for dinner the other night, and realized leftover turkey would fit the bill for the meat in this dish. A simple stir fry, this can be whipped up in minutes. Serve it with a side of steamed rice.
So, without further ado … Moo Goo Gai Turkey
Ingredients
1 pound or so leftover turkey, cut into small pieces
A few cups of your favorite veggies. I personally like broccoli, thinly sliced carrots, and mushrooms. You can also add snow peas, regular peas (frozen or fresh, not canned), cauliflower, etc. The total amount should be about 5 cups.
1 can sliced water chestnuts
3 tbl minced or jarred garlic
3 tbl minced or jarred ginger
1 cup chicken or turkey stock
1 tbl sugar
1 tbl soy sauce
4 tbl sesame oil, divided
Directions
- Vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower can be blanched prior to stir fry to make the cooking faster. To blanch, drop the florets into boiling salted water. When the water returns to a boil, immediately remove and put in an ice water bath.
- Stir fry the veggies in a bit of the sesame oil, mushrooms first until they are brown and tender. Then add the rest. Remove from pan.
- Add a bit more oil to the pan and add the turkey. Cook until heated through. Add the garlic and ginger, cook for about 30 seconds or so.
- Mix the chicken/turkey stock, sugar, soy sauce, corn starch and a tablespoon of the sesame oil.
- Put everything back in the pan, pour the stock mixture in, and then boil for about a minute until sauce starts to thicken.
