Getting’ Chili
It’s fall, and that means a little nip in the night, the perfect time for piping hot chili. I’ve talked about various recipes for chili before, but I have one friend who really thinks she can’t cook. In an effort to show her everyone can cook, I developed my “No Fail Crock Pot Chili”.
This truly is the easiest chili recipe, and always popular. The secret is seasoning the meat the night before and browning both the meat and the onion prior to putting in the crock pot. This recipe is also easily doubled or tripled to feed a small family … or a family army.
Side note 1: If you prefer not to use wine, double the beef broth. You will lose a little depth of flavor, but the chili will still come out well.
Side note 2: Use whatever beans you like. The important thing is the three can ratio. I’ve also used navy beans and black beans in the recipe.
No Fail Crock Pot Chili
Ingredients
1 pound stew beef
2 packets favorite taco or chili seasoning
1 sweet onion, chopped
1 can light red kidney beans
1 can dark red kidney beans
1 can pinto beans
1 small can tomato sauce
1 cup dry red wine
1 cup beef broth (may need a little more)
Directions
- The night before, cut the meat into bite sized pieces, and cover with one packet of seasoning.
- Brown beef. Remove from pan. Brown onion.
- Drain all the beans
- Put beans in crock pot, put meat on top.
- Mix the tomato sauce, red wine, beef broth and second seasoning packet together, pour over beef/beans.
- Cook high for 4 hours, low for 6-8.
- Serve with grated cheddar and crackers
