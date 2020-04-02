Angry little birds
The Angry Birds app is familiar to almost everyone. The game has spurred commercial items ranging from clothes to coffee mugs. While many people are familiar with the app, they don’t realize it comes from Finland. I’ve always wondered why Finnish birds were so angry.
Last summer, I figured it out … the Finns love to eat little birds! It’s a dish on almost every menu. I tried it out in a little restaurant in Parvoo, a town on the coast near Helsinki famous for its beautiful red buildings reflected in the river.
A thing about Finland, everything is translated into English and everyone speaks it. I guess it’s because Finnish nearly impossible for anyone else. So I wasn’t surprised our menu was also in English … the dish I was trying translated into “Little Bird on Orange Risotto”. I was never quite sure what the bird was, I’m guessing quail or pigeon, but it was really good. So, I decided to try and reconstruct the dish.
I ended up using Cornish Game hens for the “little bird” and then came up with a glaze and a recipe for the orange risotto. I experimented on the teens who often come to Sunday night dinner. What I learned, it tasted great, but it was a lot of food! I gave them a bird on a bed of risotto, perhaps it should have been half a bird.
So, the recipe given is a half a bird per person, but you can easily make it a whole one. I served it with a starter of German mixed salad and creme brulee for dessert.
Orange Glazed Game Hen
1 Cornish Game hen for two people
1 can orange juice concentrate
3-4 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon grated ginger
2 teaspoons corn starch
Salt & Pepper
- Let the birds come to room temperature.
- Salt and pepper inside and out
- Roast in a 350 oven for about 45 minutes.
- Mix ½ can of orange juice, soy sauce, ginger together. Add a slurry of water and cornstarch. Heat until thickened.
- Brush your birds with the orange glaze. Cook 10 minutes.
- Brush birds with second coat of orange glaze. Cook 5-10 more minutes, or until temperature shows birds are cooked
- Let rest 10-15 minutes.
Orange Risotto
2 cups Arborio rice
1 cup white wine
2 cups orange juice (make from leftover concentrate)
1 sweet onion, chopped
Zest of an orange
Butter
1 box chicken broth or stock
1 cup grated parmesan cheese (not the powdered kind)
- Cook onion in butter until softened.
- Add rice and cook until it “crackles”. Keep stirring.
- Add white wine, cook until rice is dry. Keep stirring.
- Add orange juice, cook until rice is dry. Keep stirring
- Warm up stock, add it to the rice. Keep stirring.
- When the rice is cooked “al dente”, about 25 minutes, remove from heat. Stir very hard for five minutes, this with the rest of the stirring, will make the rice creamy.
- Add orange zest and cheese, stir until blended.
Serve the bird over a spoonful of risotto.
