Paprika-Huhn
This week is a trip to the “old country” for a dish I learned about when I lived in southern Germany -- Paprika-Huhn, or paprika chicken. I didn’t find it on a lot of menus, but there was a small gasthouse in Stuttgart that often had it – and I was hooked!
This is a wonderful, cozy meal best suited for winter cooking. That’s why it was so good last Wednesday – when we were all shivering under a coat of ice. Like all of my recipes, I’ve tried to take something that could be rather complicated, and make it easy.
Paprika chicken is usually done on the stove top – but then one has to stand there and watch it, who wants to do that for an hour? So this version uses a Dutch oven instead.
Also, it’s typically served with spaetzle, those wonderful little German dumplings! But they are quite messy and quite time consuming. For a similar effect, I will often substitute frozen egg noodles. You can use the dried kind if you like, but it won’t be as good – honest!
Paprika Chicken
Ingredients
6 chicken thighs – skin on, bone in
2 sweet onions – cut in half, then thinly slice
¼ cup paprika (Important: use SWEET Hungarian, NOT the “American” kind!)
2 tablespoons dried thyme
1 ½ cups white flour
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 eggs
1 ½ cup milk
1 cup white wine
1 box chicken broth
8 oz sour cream
About a stick of butter
Dutch oven that can go from stove top to oven
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Mix milk and eggs together in one bowl
- Mix dry ingredients together in a second bowl
- Melt the butter in the Dutch oven
- Doing three pieces at a time, dunk the chicken thighs into the wet mixture, then dredge through the dry mixture.
- Place skin side down in the Dutch oven and fry until the coating is brown, about 2-3 minutes. Turn over and brown the other side. When the chicken is browned, remove to a plate and repeat with the second three pieces.
- After all the chicken is dredged, break up the onion slices, put into the remaining milk-egg mixture. Then mix with the remaining flour. Try and use up all the flour.
- After the chicken is removed from the Dutch oven, dump in the onions and cook until they start to soften. This could take 5-7 minutes, keep stirring. You will notice the breading falling away and browning. This is what is supposed to happen.
- When the onions are softened, push aside and add the wine to deglaze your pan. Bring to a boil.
- Turn off the heat, and place the chicken thighs back into the pan on top of the onions.
- Add enough broth to almost, but not quite, cover the chicken.
- Put the lid on the Dutch oven and bake for 45 minutes.
- After 45 minutes, remove the chicken from the pan, and bring the remaining mixture to a boil on the stove top. It should be quite thick and the onions should be mostly dissolved. Add a bit of broth if needed.
- Temper your sour cream by placing in a bowl and gradually adding about a ½ cup of your hot liquid to it, stirring all the while. Then, pour this mixture back into the pan. Mix well and serve this sauce over the noodles. Serve extra!
