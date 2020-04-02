Pesto Chicken
I always say I cook in the “Chopped” style, referring to the TV cooking show of the same name. Some people are very organized. They can put together weeks, or even a month’s, worth of menus and stick to them.
I admire those people, but I’m not one of them. For me, life interferes. Sometimes life can be an unexpected ball game, weather event, or extra kids popping in for a meal. Sometimes life can be an “I don’t feel like eating that or cooking that tonight” as well.
So, I compare my kitchen habits to the Chopped model. In that show, the contestants are given a basket with four ingredients they have to use to prepare a dish, plus they have access to a stocked pantry. My take on that … the stocked pantry. So any given day, I can open my freezer and my cabinets and grab something with which to make dinner.
The keys to a stocked pantry are frozen vegetables, frozen meats, pasta and rice, cheese, and sauce bases. From those, I either make a favorite meal, or come up with a “Mom’s Mess”. Sometimes, those “messes” are thankfully never seen again. Other times, they become a favorite.
One of the favorites is pesto chicken.
Ingredients
1 package frozen chicken thighs, defrosted and cut into strips (hint, it’s easier to cut the chicken when it’s partially frozen)
2 packages pesto mix
Olive Oil
½ cup cream
1 package linguini or fettucine (thin spaghetti is not a good choice for this dish)
1 cup grated parmesan cheese (not the powdered kind)
Directions
- Coat the chicken with one of the packages of pesto mix. Set aside for an hour or so.
- Cook pasta according to package directions, make sure to leave al dente (slightly chewy). Reserve about a cup of pasta water.
- Cook the chicken in a little olive oil. When cooked through, remove from pan.
- Deglaze pan with a little water from the pasta.
- In that same pan, make the pesto according to package directions (do not count the liquid in the pan as part of the liquid needed for the pesto).
- Add chicken and pasta, mix well and cook for a couple minutes. You may need to add a bit more pasta water if it’s too thick.
- Stir in parmesan cheese.
I like to serve this dish with green bean almandine. Cook frozen green beans, add a squirt of lemon juice and some toasted almonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.