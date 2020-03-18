Pina Colada Cake
Today I’m taking a break from the easy dinners in favor of a dessert. I don’t make many of them, but this is a favorite of my husband, and he requests it each year for his birthday. Unfortunately, this year he got it a little late, because our kitchen and pantry was under a remodel.
This cake is a riff on a pineapple upside down cake, I just add extras and a good coating of coconut!
Ingredients
1 pineapple cake mix
1 can sliced pineapple (reserve liquid)
1 can mandarin orange slices (reserve liquid)
1 “sample” sized bottle spiced rum
1 package shredded coconut
Eggs as called for in cake mix recipe
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 stick butter, melted
Directions
- Drain the pineapple and oranges, mix the liquid and set aside
- Melt the butter, pour into 9x11 cake pan. Add rum and sugar. Mix well, making sure the sugar mixture covers the entire bottom of the pan.
- Prepare the cake batter according to directions on the box, substituting the reserved liquid for the water.
- Place the pineapple slices into the sugar mixture. Arrange the orange slices in and around the pineapple.
- Pour in cake mix and bake according to package directions.
- When cake is done, take a knife and loosen up around the edges. Then cover the “top” of the cake with a board or platter and flip the cake over. Let it sit about 15-20 minutes. Gradually lift off the pan.
- Dust the cake with the coconut, and let it finish cooling before serving.
