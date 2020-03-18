A roast in every pot
Now that the weather is cooling off – or at least it’s technically fall – the thoughts of cool weather dishes begin to enter our heads. OK, it will be the high 80s this week, but who is really keeping track? We are in the “ber” months now, time to think hoodies, sweaters and bonfires. And pot roast.
In my family, the cooler weather means it’s time to bring out the trusty crock pot – and Sunday dinner becomes pot roast! The tougher meat has great flavor, and with the right additions and seasonings, you have a great meal.
Ingredients
2 pounds chuck or arm roast
3 cups beef broth
1 cup red wine (not sweet)
2 onions, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
Baby carrots
Yukon Gold Potatoes, quartered
Your favorite seasoning salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Corn starch slurry
1 cup heavy cream
Directions
- Heavily season the roast, and brown on all sides. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add the onions, if your pan is dry, add a tablespoon or two of butter.
- Cook until onions become transparent. Add garlic and cook a couple more minutes.
- Put carrots and potatoes in crockpot. Put meat on top. Add the onion/garlic mix.
- Mix together broth, wine, pour into crockpot.
- Cook on slow all day, or high six hours.
- Pull out meat and veggies and arrange on a platter.
- Put the remaining liquid into a pan, add cornstarch slurry and cook until thickened. Make sure it is quite thick.
- Stir in the cream and serve in a gravy boat.
