Rooted in Tradition
Back “in the day” many houses had “root cellars”. Ours still does, but then it was built in the 1870s. They were called “root cellars” because that’s where the lady of the house stored all the veggies for eating over the winter – typically carrots, potatoes, beets, turnips. They didn’t have refrigerators or canning supplies and it was a way to ensure the family had food during the long, cold months. Many people today still use them.
In order to be effective, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says, root cellars must be able to hold a temperature of 32º to 40ºF (0° to 4.5°C) and a humidity level of 85 to 95 percent. The cool temperatures slow the release of ethylene gas and stop the growth of microorganisms that cause decomposition. The high humidity level prevents loss of moisture through evaporation—and the withering look that goes along with it.
The use of these cellars is why many root vegetable dishes are still favored today during the winter months. This week’s “Cookin’” features a dish combining three root vegetables – mashed potato and carrot casserole.
Potato, Carrot Casserole
Ingredients
5 lb potatoes, peeled and chunked
3 onions, white or yellow, peeled and cut small
1 cup whipping/heavy cream
1 stick unsalted (important) butter
Few spoonful’s minced garlic (to taste)
Couple handfuls cut up carrots
1 Bag of cheddar cheese (reserve half)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Bread crumbs
Directions
- Cook potatoes, onions and carrots until very soft.
- Drain VERY well. This is VERY important.
- Put in mixing bowl and, with a mixer, beat until smooth. Add butter, cream, half the cheese, garlic. Beat until totally blended and smooth.
- Cover bottom of a greased baking pan with bread crumbs.
- Add potato - carrot mixture.
- over top with bread crumbs.
- Bake for about 20 minutes, 350.
- Pull out, put on rest of cheese.
- Return to oven and continue baking until cheese melts (about 5-10 minutes)
