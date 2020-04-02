When all else fails … soup and salad to the rescue!
On Sunday, I put on a dinner for a group of people with a wide variety of diet restrictions. My menu could include no dairy, no gluten, no soy … and no meat! WOW! That was a challenge.
It’s a challenge that is becoming more and more prevalent, as people have different eating “lifestyles”. Some have discovered they are allergic or sensitive to various foods, others have decided against eating “processed” foods, still others have committed to a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.
My answer to this problem was a salad bar and soup, along with asking each guest to bring something which fit their eating profile to share.
I started with the salad. I put together a large bowl of lettuce, which contained ice berg, butter and radicchio – which is a deep purple lettuce with a slightly bitter taste. I then put out separate bowls with ingredients such as mini-cucumbers, different olives, garbanzo and kidney beans, green onions, tomatoes, cheese, ham and croutons. To the side, a homemade vinaigrette dressing, along with the standard store bought varieties such as French and Italian.
On to the soup. I chose potato-leek soup because an alternate recipe makes it totally vegetarian, even vegan. It contains none of the “prohibited” ingredients. However, to the side on a hot plate, I had a bowl of cheese and milk keeping warm and melted, so it could be added to the soup.
Finally, I put out deviled eggs, made with salad dressing and mustard, and homemade rolls.
For dessert, one of our guests brought a gluten free pecan pie, and I served up a “Watergate Salad” – which also fit the bill as I made it with a non-dairy topping.
All-in-all, while not every guest could eat every item, there was a wide enough variety for everyone to have a fine meal – and most importantly, enjoy the fellowship of the table.
Potato Leek Soup
(Vegetarian Version)
Ingredients
2 boxes vegetable broth
6 cans potatoes cut into chunks
1 bunch leeks, sliced and cleaned (discard the really dark green part)
1 bag baby carrots, sliced
4 bay leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Sautee the leeks and carrots in a bit of olive oil until the color pops. About 5 minutes.
- Add the broth and bay leaves – reserve ½ carton of broth
- Simmer about 45 minutes
- Add potatoes
- Simmer another 15 minutes
- Remove bay leaves.
- Remove about ¼ of the soup.
- Using an immersion blender, blend the remainder of the soup until it is creamy. Be careful not to blend TOO much or you’ll get wall paper paste! (Note: You can use a regular blender, but do in small batches and be careful of the hot liquid!)
- Add the reserved soup to the blended soup and stir together. This should give a little texture to your soup. If it is still a little thick, add the reserved broth until the soup is your desired consistency.
Note: to make the “regular” version, substitute chicken broth for the vegetable broth. Then add chunked Velveeta cheese to the blending process.
