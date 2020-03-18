It’s ‘souper’ cold!
Wow, 2019 started off in the icebox, unless you were one of the lucky ones with the WHS Band traveling to Florida!
Cold days call for soup! Of course it’s true, soup will taste better the longer it’s cooked, but featured this week is a pair of them which are easy, and can be cooked and served up in an hour or so.
The first, potato-leek, is a version of a pretty common German recipe. I have an alternative for adding cheese to it. There is also a vegetarian/vegan alternative. The second is an Italian inspired ravioli soup. This can also be vegetarian, depending upon the ravioli you pick and broth you pick.
Potato-Leek Soup
1 bunch leeks, thinly sliced and thoroughly washed. Don’t use the very dark green parts, they will be too tough.
1 small bag baby carrots, cut up.
4 cans of potatoes, cut the bigger ones into halves or quarters
1 box chicken broth (or substitute vegetable broth)
Salt & Pepper to taste
1 small box Velveeta cheese, chunked (optional)
Green and/or fried onions for garnish
Directions
- Stir fry the leeks until the color brightens up, about five minutes. Add the carrots and broth. Cook for about ½ hour or until carrots are tender.
- Add the potatoes. Cook another 10 minutes.
- Using an immersion blender, blend all the ingredients until soup is creamy. (Note: you can use a regular counter top blender, but be careful. Mix in batches and only fill the container up halfway.)
- Stir in salt and pepper to taste.
- If you want the cheese option, return soup to the heating element, simmer, and slowly add the chunked cheese while stirring.
- Garnish with your choice of green or fried onions and serve with tossed salad and dinner rolls for a complete meal.
Ravioli Soup
Ingredients
1 package frozen ravioli – there are plenty of choices on fillings, so use what you like!
1 can Italian stewed tomatoes
1 box chicken broth (or substitute vegetable)
1 onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced, or two tablespoons jarred garlic
2 tablespoons your favorite dried Italian seasoning
1 package carrot shreds
1 can cannellini beans, rinsed (other white beans can be substituted)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Shredded parmesan cheese (not the powdered kind) for garnish
Directions
- Stir fry the onions and carrots with 1/3 of the Italian seasoning until the onions are transparent.
- Add the garlic, tomatoes and broth. Simmer about 30 minutes.
- Add the beans, ravioli and remainder of the seasoning. Simmer about another 30 minutes.
- Serve with cheese for garnish. Add a Caesar salad and crusty Italian bread for a complete meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.