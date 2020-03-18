Communal Cooking: Raclette
One of the things we enjoy the most about hosting our exchange kids (yes, I write about that a lot) is experiencing their different cuisines and dining traditions.
Over the years, we have developed several favorites, but the Swiss Raclette tops the list. The raclette is not just about good food, it’s also about the experience of sitting around the grill, cooking our food and talking. A good raclette can last a couple hours!
First off, the name raclette comes from its most important ingredient, the cheese. It’s a semi-hard Alpine cheese, which has wonderful “melty” properties. Mentions of it go back as far as 1291. The traditional raclette started by that big wheel of cheese sitting in front of a fire. As the cheese melted, it was scraped off and eaten. To go with, one had small potatoes, pickles, onions, and various dried meats.
The modern raclette is a little different. A table-top grill with small pans underneath serves as the fire. On the grill top, meats and various vegetables are cooked. The cheese is melted in the little pans. A raclette will always have the cheese and potatoes, but what you cook on the grill is totally up to personal taste – and often seasonal.
We typically will serve thinly sliced beef and pork. We stay away from chicken, as I always worry guests won’t get it cooked through. Other grill toppers include sliced bell peppers, onions, and portabella mushrooms. We also like to use asparagus, but blanch it first. We use a few dipping sauces as well.
Raclette cheese can be found at some grocery stores with a big cheese department. However, any “melty” cheese will do – gouda, fontina, gruyere, and provolone work nicely. Mozzarella will work, but can be a bit watery.
Raclette grills used to be very uncommon in the United States. We imported our first one. Now, however, they are readily available in cooking stores or online.
Directions
To make a raclette which will please your guests:
- Slice all the vegetables place on a platter and pour on a little olive oil. Then add some seasoning salt.
- For the meats, you can use a bit of dry rub or a marinade. Make sure it is thinly sliced (I used pork “breakfast steaks” as an example). Place it on a separate platter from the veggies.
- Cheese should also be sliced and placed on a platter.
- The final ingredient, potatoes. Make sure there is a large bowl of cooked new potatoes on the table! Cut them and pour on the cheese!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.