Rolling Up Rouladen
Sometimes in life, you just want one of those stick-to-your ribs, satisfying “meat and potato” type meals. Traditional German foods definitely fit the bill.
A favorite of ours is Rouladen. It’s a meat roll, typically served with gravy and a kartoffelknödel. A kartoffelknödel is a potato dumpling that looks rather like a baseball. They are very difficult to make, especially in the United States, where, as it turns out, our potatoes don’t have enough starch to hold them together – who knew?
So I serve my rouladen with mashed potatoes instead. It gives the same effect, but it’s much easier. Or, if you choose, substitute a nice noodle.
There is a rouladen controversy – is it made with dill pickles or without? Different cooks will swear by both methods – I use the pickles.
Rouladen looks fancy, but this version is pretty easy. I use the skewers designed for trussing up turkeys and other poultry to hold them together, then cook them in a 9x12” (or thereabouts) size pan.
Ingredients
2 pounds sliced beef (often sold for “carne asada”). The slices should be about 8-9” long and about 3” wide.
1 pound bacon, strips cut in half
1 large or two small sweet onions
3-4 large dill pickles (note: if you can find dill pickle relish, you can substitute it)
1 jar Bavarian sweet mustard (or your mustard of choice, as long as it’s not the yellow stuff. Get a decent one)
1 cup red wine, not too sweet
1 box beef broth
Butter or ghee (clarified butter)
Corn starch
Salt & Pepper
Directions
- Separate the beef and trim it up so it roughly fits the dimensions listed. It can be slightly smaller at one end.
- In a food processer, chop the onion into very fine pieces, almost mush is fine. Do the same with the pickles (if you didn’t use relish). Mix the two together.
- Taking one slice of meat at a time, smear the entire piece with mustard. Put a spoonful or two of the onion/pickle mixture on one end of the strip (the larger end if there’s a difference). Lay a piece of bacon over onion/pickle mix. Starting at that end, roll up the meat. Secure with a skewer.
- Repeat until all of the pieces are done. Note: You should have leftover onion/pickle mixture, bacon and mustard.
- Salt and pepper them.
- Melt the butter in a skillet and brown the rolls. Don’t do too many at a time, or they won’t brown correctly. As you finish with each batch, place in the pan. It’s ok if they touch each other.
- Deglaze the pan with the wine.
- Cut any leftover bacon into small pieces and cook. Add the leftover onion/pickle mixture and leftover mustard. Add about 1 cup beef broth. Let it simmer for a few minutes, then pour over the meat rolls.
- Bake in a 350 oven for about 1 ½ hours.
- Remove the meat rolls and set aside.
- Mix cornstarch and beef broth together to make a slurry. Slowly add it to the juices in the pan, keeping at a simmer, until you have gravy the thickness you prefer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.