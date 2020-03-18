Savory Sausages
When you’re in a hurry for a quick dinner – and are looking for something a little different, look in the direction of a good sausage.
There are plenty of options out there for a good, pre-cooked sausage which can be warmed up in the microwave, or on the stove, for a quick and hearty fall meal.
One of today’s recipes is a favorite of those who have been stationed in Germany – curry wurst. This is a German fast food which originated in Berlin, but soon spread all over the country. I used to pick one up in a “schnellimbiss”, or a little fast food stand, in the train station. They came either with a Brötchen, little hard roll, or pommes frites, French fries. It can be made with either a bratwurst or kielbasa, whichever you prefer – or can find.
The second recipe is a sausage “bow tie” salad. This one pairs warm sausage with cold pasta to make an interesting summer-to-fall meal. I like the kielbasa for this one.
Curry Wurst
Ingredients
1 15 oz can tomato sauce
4 bratwurst (or one pound kielbasa)
1 tbl sugar
1 tbl smoked paprika
2-4 tbl curry powder
Directions
- Mix all ingredients except the sausage together, using just two tablespoons curry powder. Bring to a boil and simmer about 5 minutes. After tasting, you can add more curry if you like.
- Brown the sausage in a pan, pour in the sauce and let cook until the sausages are heated through, but at least 10 minutes.
- Serve with French fries.
Sausage “Bow Tie” Salad
Ingredients
12 – 16 ounces bow tie (farfalle) pasta
1 pound kielbasa
2-3 green onions, sliced
1 box cherry tomatoes, halved
1 small can sliced black olives
Grated parmesan cheese (not the powdered kind)
Italian salad dressing (not fat free)
Directions
- Cook the pasta according to directions, and then run under cold water to chill.
- Slice the kielbasa, and either microwave or stovetop cook.
- Toss all the ingredients EXCEPT the cheese.
- Top with parmesan cheese and serve.
