What do you want for dinner?
I admit, I probably spend too much time on social media but who doesn't these days? Anyway, a recent MEME popped up along the lines of “Who knew the hardest part about being an adult is trying to figure out what's for dinner every night until you die?”
That one really struck a note with me! As much as I love to cook, when I ask “What do you want for dinner?” the worst possible answers are “I don't know” or “I don't care”.
I get that a lot. And it generally leaves me standing in front of the pantry and/or freezer with a blank look on my face, staring at the contents … waiting for inspiration. Sometimes it happens, and a “mom's mess” results. Sometimes it doesn't, and I fall back on pasta and sauce.
Last week, I ended up with a “mom's mess” – that's when I grab a random bunch of ingredients, throw it together and see what happens. This one turned out well – so here it is for this week's recipe. The Goya seasoning I reference is available in most grocery stores in the Hispanic food aisle.
Skirt Steak and Black Beans with Spanish rice
Ingredients
2 pounds skirt steak*, cubed
3 cans black beans, rinsed
2 cups salsa (my recipe below)
2 packages taco seasoning mix
2 cups brown rice
5 cups water
2 packages Goya Sazon (with coriander & annatto)
fresh cilantro
green onions
shredded cheddar cheese
*Any steak can be substituted – flank or sirloin would work well. I had skirt steak in the freezer.
Directions
For Salsa: blend together one can Mexican stewed tomatoes, one can regular stewed tomatoes, 3-4 tablespoons jarred jalapeno, and a handful of fresh cilantro.
- Take one packet of taco seasoning and use as a rub on the meat. Leave it on the counter for 30 minutes to an hour or in the refrigerator up to 24 hours.
- Begin preparing the rice according to package directions (I use a rice cooker). Stir the Goya Sazon into the water before adding to the rice. Add a bit of salt.
- When the rice is just about finished (around 30 minutes), brown the meat.
- Add the salsa and second packet of taco seasoning, cook about 5 minutes. If it gets too thick, thin with a bit of water.
- Add the beans, cook another 5 minutes.
- When the rice is finished, fluff with a fork.
- Serve with fresh cilantro, sliced green onions, and cheese as garnishes.
