Spectacular Spuds
I tend to highlight my exchange student adventures in this column, so today will follow that trend. For about 10 months, we hardly ate a potato. Yes, it’s true. You see, last year we hosted a German who didn’t like potatoes! We were always wondering if the young man wasn’t a doppelganger. After all, who really ever heard of a German who didn’t eat potatoes? From kartoffelknödel to rösti– the German cuisine is masterful at handling the humble spud.
If you are wondering about kartoffelknödel and rösti, they are potato dumplings and a fried potato dish very loosely resembling hash browns. Both are quite difficult to make, and hit the height of “yummy” on the “good to eat” scale.
But one doesn’t have to be a German master chef to turn out some spectacular spuds! So featured this week are two of my go-to potato recipes!
Twice Baked Potatoes
Ingredients
2 brown russet potatoes
1 package cream cheese, softened
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1 package REAL bacon bits
1 package sharp cheddar cheese
Salt
Pepper
Garlic powder
Directions
- Scrub the potatoes well, and bake until done. Helpful hint: this can be done the day before!
- When the potatoes are cool, carefully cut in half and scoop out the potato, leaving about ¼” inside of the skin.
- Add all of the ingredients to the potato mixture, reserving about ¼ of the cheese.
- Pack the mixture back into the potato and sprinkle the reserve cheese on top.
- Bake at 350 about a half hour to 45 minutes (depending upon how cold your potatoes were), until heated through.
Little Herbed Potatoes
Ingredients
1 bag small potatoes – red, white, purple or mixed
1 stick butter
Your favorite herbed seasoning salt or herb mix
Garlic powder
Pepper
Directions
- Cut the potatoes so the pieces are roughly equal in size. All of them should be cut in at least half, as that will allow the flavorings to soak into the potato.
- Place in a pot, cover with water, add salt and bring to a boil. Let boil about 15 – 20 minutes until potatoes are tender.
- Drain potatoes and add all of the butter, lots of herbs and garlic powder. Gently stir until all the potatoes are covered.
- Place in a serving dish and let sit for about 15 minutes, covered, to let the flavors soak into the potatoes.
