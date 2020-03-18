Back by popular demand
Back when Wamego High School had a full mentoring program, my husband and I would serve up food to our group every month. One of the absolute favorites was my spicy white chili – bowl lickin’ good! I think the recipe has gone home with every kid we mentored for eight years.
So, being as how it was a busy weekend, and this is pretty easy to accomplish, I made it my “Sunday night dinner”. And out of a huge pot full, I barely had enough leftovers for lunch! So it was a hit.
Then I mentioned I had made the white chili again, and more people wanted the recipe.
So, back by popular demand … Spicy White Chili
Ingredients
1 Bag Frozen Chicken thighs, defrosted and cut into cubes (you can use rotisserie chicken for this too!)
1 large yellow onion, chopped
3 4.5 oz cans green chilies
4 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 heaping tablespoon jarred garlic
4 packages taco seasoning mix (I like the kind that advertises with the little dog)
2 boxes chicken stock (or broth)
6-8 cans of white beans, drained and rinsed
16 oz. sour cream
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish
1 package shredded sharp cheddar cheese, for garnish
Directions
1. Mix ONE package taco seasoning and the meat together, being sure to cover all the meat well. Let sit at 30-45 minutes at room temperature. You can do this in the refrigerator overnight too.
2. Cook the onion until it starts to soften. Remove from pan.
3. Cook the meat until all sides are done (skip this step if using cooked chicken)
4.Return the meat to the pot and add the garlic, green chilies, 1 package of seasoning mix, and stock (broth). Bring to a boil, then let simmer 45 minutes to an hour.
5. Add the beans. Start with six cans. If you have room in your pot, add two more. Add the last two packages of seasoning mix. Bring to a boil, let simmer 15-30 minutes.
6. Now comes the tricky part, adding the sour cream. To keep from separating, it needs to be “tempered”. Remove the cream from the container and put into a mixing bowl. Remove about two cups of the broth from the soup. While constantly stirring, slowly add the hot broth to the sour cream. When it is all mixed together, slowly add back to your soup pot. Keep stirring!
7. Your chili is ready! Sprinkle with some cheese and green onions and serve!
