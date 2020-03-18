Great Steaks Alive!
We went shopping the other day and found, to our surprise, an amazing buy on T-Bone steaks. So good, we served them up at a dinner party and bought more to stash in our freezer. And these weren’t you normal steaks, they were at least 1 ½ inches thick and big enough to cover the dinner plate. Needless to say, “doggie bags” were a necessity.
However, when you have a great steak, you need to cook it in a great way. You don’t want to spoil a thing of beauty. Typically, in our house, my husband Bob is the grill master. But even he is on a learning curve.
So we took these beauties, and brought them at room temperature. They were liberally seasoned with salt and pepper and placed on the grill. As a group, our crowd liked them anywhere from “alive” (that would be me) to … well, let’s just say overcooked. To which we said “no way” – so all of them had at least some shade of pink.
Great steak needs a great side, or topping. So the recipe I’m sharing today isn’t for the steak – I’d never be so bold as to try to teach grilling – but for the topping which received rave reviews.
Mushroom and Wine Sauce
Ingredients
2 packages portabella mushrooms, washed and sliced
1 bunch green onions, sliced
½ stick butter
4 tablespoons garlic powder
Salt & Pepper (freshly ground preferred)
1 cup red wine
Cornstarch slurry
Directions
- Melt butter in a skillet, add the garlic powder.
- Add mushrooms, salt & pepper, cook until they begin to soften
- Add onions, cook another minute or two
- Add wine, bring mixture to a simmer and cook until wine is reduced by about half.
- Thicken with cornstarch slurry and serve alongside steak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.