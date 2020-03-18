Sunday Sauce
If you come from a traditional Italian background, you know that “Sunday Sauce” or “Sunday Gravy” is that wonderful, luscious, tomato sauce that simmered on the stove for hours before being served over pasta. And there were always leftovers.
Sunday Sauce (if it has meat, it’s Sunday Gravy) can be anything the cook desires – as long as it has tomatoes. Almost every cook has his or her own version. A key is fresh herbs and fresh tomatoes, and someone to stand over the stove stirring. But not everyone has the key, or the time.
So how do you adapt a luscious Sunday Sauce to the rigors of everyday living? One way, of course, is compromise. I decided to do a riff on a bolognaise as my “Sunday Gravy”. I substituted a few shortcuts here and there, and a totally different cooking method, and came up with a pretty darn good Sunday Gravy.
For this recipe, in addition to the ingredients, you’ll need a good, solid Dutch oven. The recipe will make about six quarts, so you’ll have plenty left over. You may need to split into two pots.
Ingredients
1 ½ cup grated carrots
1 ½ cup grated celery
1 ½ cup grated onion
1 cup whole milk
2 cups red wine (not sweet)
1 large can tomato paste
2 large cans tomato sauce (best quality you can find)
2 pounds hamburger
1 pound ground pork
A bit of olive oil
Handful of your favorite Italian seasoning
Salt to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300.
- Make sure your three veggies are very finely grated, I used a food processor.
- Sautee them in olive oil for about five minutes.
- Push veggies aside, and brown the meat (note, if your pot is smaller, remove veggies, brown meat and return veggies).
- If you have a lot of liquid or fat, remove from heat source and place a couple paper towels on top of the meat to absorb the extra.
- Add the milk, boil until the liquid is gone.
- Add the wine, boil until it is reduced by half.
- Add the tomato paste, mix until it is blended into the meat/veggie mix.
- Add the tomato sauce, stir well.
- Toss in Italian herbs and salt.
- Cover your pot, put into oven and let it slow cook. You should stir about every half hour and make sure your sauce isn’t getting dry. If so, add a bit of water. It should cook for at least 1 ½ hours. More is better.
- Alternative. If you want a great sauce when you get home, do steps 2-10 the night before. Place the mixture in a crockpot in the morning, put on slow.
- Serve your Sunday Gravy over pasta of course!
