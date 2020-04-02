We actually care who wins!
Every year, we put on a huge Super Bowl party. In a way, it’s our homage to “junk food” – except this is all homemade junk food. But, it seems like every year, no one really cares who wins the game. At past parties, more people have been interested in the commercials! Good for the cook, not so good for all the people who watch.
This year will be totally different. So, let’s get this out of the way first – GO CHIEFS! Yes, we will finally care who wins the Super Bowl. After 50 years, we hope Patrick Mahomes leads the team to victory … and we’ll be watching every play along the way.
But that puts even more of a burden on the cook. With a game which really interests our guests, the food will have to stand out! And, besides, I want to watch too! That means all of the food must be pre-made, yet still good. And feed a horde of hungry teenagers.
The 2020 menu includes: three kinds of chicken drums (much better than wings), egg rolls, spring rolls, 2 different types of deviled eggs, sweet and sour lil’ smokies, BBQ meatballs, stuffed mushrooms, a host of different dips and salsas. And, of course, veggie and meat/cheese trays. The beauty of this menu – it’s all “do ahead”.
Instead of sharing actual recipes of all these items, I’m going to share a few tips. Put on your own spin to these dishes.
• Chicken Drums. Several years ago, there was a shortage of chicken wings and they were very expensive. I went to the store and sitting right next to them, at about a quarter of the price, were drumsticks. I switched and never looked back! Everyone loved the change.
To make easy chicken drums first pick your favorite sauces. I always pick Italian salad dressing as one (not fat free), and Buffalo as another. Put the legs in a zip lock bag, pour in the sauce, and marinate overnight. Place on a cookie sheet, pour on a little extra sauce and bake about 30 minutes. Keep them warm in a crock pot or chaffing dish.
The best thing is, you can make these any flavor you like – try teriyaki, BBQ, ranch … any number of choices will work.
• Meat and cheese platter. Slice all that stuff? Please, no. Just go down to the local food store and look in the deli department. Chances are, your meat and cheese pieces are already there and sliced. Laying out the platters are a great way for the kids to help.
• Deviled Eggs. These are as simple as can be. Add mustard and salad dressing to the yolks, mix and fill. But … look into some fancy mustards. You can get sweet, spicy, beer based, etc. Just changing the mustard will give eggs an entirely different flavor.
• Lil’ Smokies. I tried these for the first time almost 40 years ago. They were SO good, I bugged the caterer until he told me how they were made. He said I wouldn’t believe it … and I didn’t. But I tried it anyway. Best ever – 40 years later, I still make them. You need: cheap grape jelly, cheap yellow mustard. Using a heavy pan, slowly melt the jelly, and then add the mustard while constantly stirring. Keep tasting. When you like the combination, you’re done! Toss in the little sausages and keep warm.
• BBQ Meatballs. These are as easy as they sound. For something like this, I rely upon pre-made, frozen meatballs. Make sure they are defrosted, then put into a crockpot with your favorite sauce. They should cook on slow at least 4-6 hours. For a different twist, use turkey meatballs and a Carolina sauce.
Hopefully, you’ll get one or two ideas for your party on Sunday. By these do-it-ahead ideas, the cook also gets to cheer on the Chiefs!
