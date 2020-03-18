Red, Sweet and Chocolate
One thing I’ve wanted to do in this column is begin highlighting some local chefs and home cooks. We started that with the winners of the OZtoberFest contests last fall.
In this column, I’ll be highlighting Jake Trummer and his Triple Dark Chocolate Cherry cookies. Jake is chef and co-owner of The Friendship House in Wamego. The Friendship House is celebrating 30 years in business this week, and Jake was nice enough to share this “cookie-of-the-month” recipe to help celebrate.
“I share a lot of things,” Jake said. “I have numerous people come back after having a cookie-of-the-month and they want more. So I share.”
Jake said this cookie is perfect for Valentine’s Day.
“This is a great, decadent cookie recipe for Valentine’s Day,” he said. “When most people think of Valentine’s Day, there are three things they think of -- red, sweet and chocolate. To combine those three things together, you have a chocolate based cookie with chocolate added to it and cherries. That gets you the red.”
Jake said it was very important to use tart, dried cherries. “Dried cherries work better than fresh and the tartness adds a little counter balance to the chocolate.
“I ran this as cookie-of-the-month in February, 2018 and it did very well,” he continued. “We had a great, great following on it so I thought it would be something good to share. I hope everyone enjoys it.”
Triple Dark Chocolate Cherry Cookies
10 oz margarine, softened
15 oz white sugar
10 ounces brown sugar
Cream the above ingredients
ADD
1 ¼ cup sour cream
3 large (NOT extra large) eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp almond extract
Fluff
ADD
4 oz cocoa
1 ½ pound flour
4 tsp baking powder
1 ¼ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 pound chocolate chips
¾ pound white chocolate chips
10 oz dried cherries, chopped
Mix Well
Preheat oven to 350
Roll out 1 ½” balls
Roll into granulated sugar
Slightly flatten on cookie sheet
Bake for 12-15 minutes
