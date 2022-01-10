Community Healthcare System (CHCS) in Onaga is feeling the strain from the Covid pandemic.
County Health Department Director Leslie Campbell Monday reported to the county commissioners the concerns that CHCS has. The hospital is only able to staff 12 to 16 of their 25 acute care beds, and CHCS reports that twice in the last 10 days the hospital had to go into Emergency Department diversion because of capacity issues. If continued Emergency Department diversion is necessary, the options are to stop elective surgical services, cut medical clinic hours, stop OB services, and cease giving monoclonal antibodies; therefore, allowing for the allocation of staff to the area of greatest need.
“Staffing is thin,” explained Campbell, “and if staff outbreak or family members are positive, the system may be forced to close temporarily for services.”
Due to the strain on the health care system, Jennifer Merrow, Director of Emergency Management, presented the Board of County Commissioners with Resolution 2022-04, declaring a state of local disaster emergency for Pottawatomie County. Approval of the resolution would allow flexibility with staffing to best care for patients. The declaration will remain in effect until it is rescinded. The commissioners approved the resolution.
New Ambulance
The commissioners approved the purchase of a new ambulance at a cost of $231,500. The price of the 2023 Osage Type I Super Warrior ambulance with a 2023 Ram 5500 was within the approved budget. Director of EMS, Hal Bumgarner, reported that the 2015 and 2016 Chevy is scheduled to be replaced and planned to trade in the 2015. Chad Kinsley, county administrator, suggested looking into auctioning the vehicle rather than doing a trade. Commissioner Greg Riat agreed with Kinsley. The new ambulance will most likely be delivered in 2023.
Conditional Use Permits
Because they are not zoning changes, conditional use permits (CUPs) are currently approved by the Planning Commission and are not required to be brought before the county commissioners.
A change requiring the county commissioners to be part of the approval process has been proposed. Stephan Metzger, with the office of Planning and Zoning, explained, “the legal standard is to bring CUPs to the Planning Commission and if they are approved, they should then be reviewed by the Board of Commissioners for final approval. However, the Planning Commission would like to leave the process as it currently is.”
County Counselor John Watt went on to explain, “in my view, if you keep your current process with CUPs, it’s an invitation to a lawsuit. I strongly recommend that changes be made to treat CUPs the same as a zoning change.”
Riat requested to delay any vote on the issue, to allow for a joint work session with the Planning Commission.
Reorganization
The Board of County Commissioners was reorganized for 2021, with Commissioner Pat Weixelman serving as Chair and Riat as Co-Chair.
As part of the reorganization, The Times of Pottawatomie County was named the official county newspapers and will continue to publish legal notices for 2022.
