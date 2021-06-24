Criminal Dispositions
Nickolas Thomas Hoschouer, contribute to a child misconduct; encourage to commit traffic infraction, $478 in fines and fees.
Nickolas Thomas Hoschouer, conspiracy theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Jennifer Leann Arnold, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Elliott Loriane Bass, failure to yield from private road or driveway, $183 in fines and fees.
Laroy Joseph Bennett, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Madison Storie Book, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
T J Bullock, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kevin Dean Carnes, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Chris Alan Clements, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Ryan Patrick Conley, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Gregory James Cooney, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Andrew James Costa, use wireless communication device while driving to send or receive messages, $168 in fines and fees.
Andrew James Costa, maximum speed limits, $294 in fines and fees.
Jose F Cruz-Toledo, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Josephine Grace De Los Santos, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Robert Donald Detimore, maximum speed limits, $372 in fines and fees.
Gregory Allen Ii Dew, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Ryese Alan Ebert, failure to wear seatbelt; 14-17 years, $60 in fines and fees.
Kathleen Ehrhart, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Lindsey Nicole Ennen, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Lanthan Michael Fillinger, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Roland W Floberg, maximum speed limits, $159 in fines and fees.
Starla Jo Geisler, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Emily Mary Irvine, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Lchelle Edna Johnson, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Aden J Mericle, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Isaac Bryant Mumaw, maximum speed limits, $267 in fines and fees.
Megan Jessie Okeson, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
David Richard Ordaz, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Michael Allan Peschel, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Austin Dewayne Pinkston, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Valerie Kay Rexroth, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Gabriel Sanchez-Sanc, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Darwin Kirk Sweetman, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Brandon John Kuakini Swiger, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kathryn Nicole Tajchman, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Jennifer Rebecca Tindall, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Tyler Allen Tremblay, unsafe turning or stopping; failure to give proper signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Chance Tyler Lee Tudyk, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Brandeena A Watson, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Jonah Isaac Weber, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Zachary Wayne Weixelman, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Regina Len Wilson, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Joshua Luke Wise, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Desiree Luna Withington, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Mikaleigh Ann Woodward, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
