Criminal Dispositions
Taylor Reyes, theft by deception; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Taylor Reyes, criminal deprivation of property; other than vehicle or firearm, $158 in fines and fees.
Taylor Reyes, theft by deception; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Christian Lenard Augustin Ward, possession of marijuana, $1,158 in fines and fees.
Christian Lenard Augustin Ward, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, $0 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Kaiden Michael Burton, failure to wear seatbelt, 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Enid Marie Crabb, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Stacy Ann Eschke Palmer, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Michael L Feldhausen, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Kevin M Filgveras, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Shanon Andrea Frikken, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Geralyn S Innes, driving under the influence; 1st conv; combination of drugs and alcohol, $268 in fines and fees.
Justin J Macke, maximum speed limits, $276 in fines and fees.
Alexis L McGarrah, maximum speed limits, 183 in fines and fees.
Nina Oakes, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Jason Dean Piacentini, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Benjamin John Reinhardt, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Dustin Joseph Scott, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Rhiannon Rae Stromlund, maximum speed limits, $234 in fines and fees.
Dylan A Trueblood, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Kaitlin Rose Umscheid, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Timothy Joe Thomas Upton, maximum speed limits, $393 in fines and fees.
Sara Jean Walker, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Jesse Alan Wenham, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left, $258 in fines and fees.
Bailey Sue Wichman, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Earnestine S Wilson, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Loretta A Winfrey, maximum speed limits, $246 in fines and fees.
