Criminal Disposition
Michael P Kaberline, harass by telecom device; phone call with intent to abuse/threaten/harass, $218 in fines and fees.
Christopher Lee Stevens, assault of LEO; properly identified in performance of duty, $158 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Taylor James Anderson, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Jane Marie Barnes, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Peter Thomas Blaszak, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Xavier Dmitri Brown, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Zachery Quentin Brunner, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Summer Christina Caldwell St Louis, maximum speed limits, $159 in fines and fees.
Brian Dale Chrest, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Steven B Davis, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Caleb James Dern, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Paul William Egner Jr, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Raegan Hadlee Feyh, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Kendra Beth Hamman, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Rosemerry Ann Hansen Crubel, improper crossover on divided highway, $153 in fines and fees.
Talon Lee Hoffman, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Daniel Dayne Holmes, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Breanne Rene Kruse, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Adam Nicholas Kuhle, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Angela M Lewison, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Randy L Lundin, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Douglas R Marker, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Ridge H McCardle, vehicles; unlawful acts; e.g., registration, $100 in fines and fees.
Christopher Michael Morris, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Sherman William Morris, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Elizabeth Rose Palmer, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Gabriel Dane Payant, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Catherine Susan Seitz, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Amanda Elizabeth Stone, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Brianna Danielle Trower, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Joel David Wetlesen, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Christina Whiting, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Chandler Zing Wilkens, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Luke Aaron Workman, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Blain Marc Wyss, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
