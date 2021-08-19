Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.