Criminal Dispositions
George Robert Darden, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Sarah A Eastman, possession of marijuana, $258 in fines and fees.
Tristen Jeffrey Jepsen, possession of marijuana; 1 prior conviction, $558 in fines and fees.
Lanisha Kysha Marlowe, theft of property or services; value less than $1,000, $158 in fines and fees.
Travis Lee Quillin, criminal damage to property; without consent value < $1,000, $218 in fines and fees.
Travis Lee Quillin, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Sonia Reeves, interference with LEO; falsely report a crime intending action on information, $158 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Georgi K Athon, maximum speed limits, $306 in fines and fees.
Lisa Marie Barder, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Tristen Richard Brown, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $303 in fines and fees.
William Henry Denoble, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
William Henry Denoble, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $195 in fines and fees.
Diego Diaz, maximum speed limits, $276 in fines and fees.
Gary Lynn Eimers, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Morgan Noel Fabre, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Michael Aaron Harper, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Sheryl L Jensen, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Katie Adrianna Klaassen, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Devon R Mater, maximum speed limits, $240 in fines and fees.
Kevin Leroy McLaughlin, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Larry A Mccoy, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Nicoles Lee Nelson, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Antonio J Ortiz, failure to yield from private road or driveway, $183 in fines and fees.
Jacinta Palmeri, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Peter Charles Paras Jr, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Michelle Marlene Perez, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Shantell Mae Randolph, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Michael J Reid, passing on left with insufficient clearance, $183 in fines and fees.
Skylar Everett Scott Ritter, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Jennifer Alma Rogers, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Brian R JR Roundtree, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Michael L Roy, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Samuel Allen Schmidt, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Simon Joseph Serafin, maximum speed limits, $378 in fines and fees.
Spencer Dean Swenson, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Stephen James Taylor, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Taylor M Wedman, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Declan Joe Weixelman, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Tyler Lee Welfringer, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Jordan Dale Wright, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Bradley Allen Yearout, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.