Criminal Dispositions
Karlie Sueann Bidwell, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Austin Michael Brown, endangerment, recklessly expose to danger of great bodily harm or death, $218 in fines and fees.
Andrea Darlene Green, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Andrea Darlene Green, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Andrea Darlene Green, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Linda Marie Bisenthal, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Nathaniel Luke Bowser, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Nathaniel Luke Bowser, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Scott Steven Cassity, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Trentitee Darchelle Crompton, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Justine Margaret Delforge, maximum speed limits, $372 in fines and fees.
Kathleen Loretta Foy, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Tierra Danielle Gamino, maximum speed limits, $476 in fines and fees.
Jason Herman Gardner, maximum speed limits, $246 in fines and fees.
Jan E Hutley, maximum speed limits, $246 in fines and fees.
Zoe Ann Johnson, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Cayla Winona King, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Joshua Joe Mann, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Tyrone Sherrod Matos Jr, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Robert J Mermis, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
William K Mitchell, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Ngoc D Nguyen, maximum speed limits, $372 in fines and fees.
Ngoc D Nguyen, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $60 in fines and fees.
Jonathan D Roacho, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Norma Isela Rubio, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Shelby Jo Seufert, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Luis A Solis-Limon, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Keita Todoroki, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Kristy Lynn Umscheid, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Sara Jean Walker, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Fish and Game
Dwayne W David, violation of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism laws; 1st conviction, $258 in fines and fees.
