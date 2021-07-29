Criminal Dispositions
Anthony Eugene Edwards, criminal restraint, $0 in fines and fees.
Anthony Eugene Edwards, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, $358 in fines and fees.
Anthony Eugene Edwards, criminal damage to property; to injure or defraud value <$1,000, $0 in fines and fees.
Karmen Kaye Mueller, domestic battery; rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship 2nd/5yrs, $738 in fines and fees.
Kaytlin Elizabeth Savage, liquor; purchase/possess/consume by minor 18-20 yrs; 1st conviction, $358 in fines and fees.
Steven Ray Taylor, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >, $978 in fines and fees.
Shana Rae Jager, criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by owner, $438 in fines and fees.
Shana Rae Jager, disorderly conduct; fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment, $0 in fines and fees.
Jason Orion Snell, disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting, $218 in fines and fees.
Seth Daniel Sumners, battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner, $416 in fines and fees.
Otto Eugene Tisdale, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Nathan Martin Allen, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Nathan Martin Allen, failure to wear seatbelt; 14-17 years, $60 in fines and fees.
Jeremy Cleveland Bishoff, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Tucker Roy Brown, maximum speed limits, $159 in fines and fees.
Paige Nicole Burgess, maximum speed limits, $240 in fines and fees.
Juan Nolverto Calvillo, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $0 in fines and fees.
Melia Ashley Clements, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Dustin Alan Deserano, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Cierra Renee Erwin, maximum speed limits, $444 in fines and fees.
Erin Leigh Fetzer, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Francis C Flaherty. maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Gavin Ivory Goodrum, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Jonathan O Hagans Jr, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Bradley David Heise, maximum speed limits, $210 in fines and fees.
Andrew Coleman Jones, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, $208 in fines and fees.
Clayson Creed Joyce, maximum speed limits, $210 in fines and fees.
Clayson Creed Joyce, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Vincent M Lara, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Francisco Ignacioo Maradonapeau Duvallon, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Dylan S Marple, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $158 in fines and fees.
Brittanny Mason, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Jacinto Ana Estefania Moreno, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Jacinto Ana Estefania Moreno, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Jacinto Ana Estefania Moreno, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $50 in fines and fees.
Kale M Noer, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, $208 in fines and fees.
Tracy L Pumell, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Annette Agnes Schindler, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Benjamin D Shrauner, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Jerome Williams Smith, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Jessie Lee Stuckey Jr, maximum speed limits, $329 in fines and fees.
Wayne Whitworth, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Austin James Young, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $303 in fines and fees.
Zachary E Beckett, maximum speed limits, $380 in fines and fees.
Joshua Browning, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Matthew Alan Campbell, maximum speed limits, $234 in fines and fees.
William Stonie Carter, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
John James Deters, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Krystle Dawn Dilley, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Michael C Eaton, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Deborah Ann Edwards, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Ian M Floersch, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Alan Jay II Goldberg, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Noel Gonzalez, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Anthony Daniel Halligan, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Trystan James Harris, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Tyler Scott Hatton, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Steven G Havenstein, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Darla Mae Haverkamp, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Julie Ann Hays, following another vehicle too closely, $183 in fines and fees.
Leo Huninghake, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Mallory L Jacobs, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Joseph Jaworski, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Joy Angela Knutson, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Arguello Ysidoro Martinez, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $208 in fines and fees.
Arguello Ysidoro Martinez, improper passing on right, $75 in fines and fees.
Gilberto R Martinez, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $208 in fines and fees.
Marcel O McGill, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Elizabeth Marie Morrison, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Kimberly Faythe Niefeldt, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Tucker Elliott Peddicord, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Lucie A Pflum, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
William James Scriven, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Brant Allen Shane, following another vehicle too closely, $183 in fines and fees.
Prasana Lal Shrestha, improper turn or approach, $183 in fines and fees.
Jordan R Strathearn, maximum speed limits, $249 in fines and fees.
Derek Mark Taussig, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Braven Evangel Underwood, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Barby Shuart Williams, maximum speed limits, $335 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.