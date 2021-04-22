Criminal Dispositions
Dean Brackenbury, battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner, $218 in fines and fees.
Dean Brackenbury, battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner, $0 in fines and fees.
Joshua S Bush, violate protection order; condition of pre-trial orders, $158 in fines and fees.
Joshua S Bush, violate protection order; condition of pre-trial orders, $0 in fines and fees.
Joshua S Bush, violate protection order; condition of pre-trial orders, $0 in fines and fees.
Amanda Rae Warren, disorderly conduct; fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment, $200 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Pamela Danae Adams, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Sebastian FDM Armesto-Murphy, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Oswalth Jairthon Becerra, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Eric J Braun, maximum speed limits, $378 in fines and fees.
Calvan Wayne Brown, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Stephen Michael Cooney, maximum speed limits, $249 in fines and fees.
Michael Paul Disipio, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Aireon J Ellington, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Juliana Folegatti Hall, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Blake Andrew Murphy, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Lee Ann Patrick, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Christopher Mathew Payton, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Cassey L Schooler, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Earnestine S Wilson, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Michelle Brooke Wolfe, maximum speed limits, $198 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.