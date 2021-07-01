Criminal Dispositions
Matthew Dillon Unruh, failure to stop at accident; injury or damage over $1,000, $358 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Garrett Cody Ames, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Rita A M Archer, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Patrick Joseph Arrow, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, $488 in fines and fees.
Onofre Rodrigo Borba, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Lekeshi L Crawford, improper crossover on divided highway, $198 in fines and fees.
Ashley Marie Derenne, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Jane Marie Dugas, following another vehicle too closely, $183 in fines and fees.
Derd Dusaj, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Michael C Eddy, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Stephen M Eubanks, maximum speed limits, $185 in fines and fees.
Elizabeth Ann Evans, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Benton Joseph Gardner, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Thomas Morris Griffith, maximum speed limits, $336 in fines and fees.
Bonnie Kate Hegarty, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Jayna Rose Herrington, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kevin Charles Jackson, maximum speed limits, $333 in fines and fees.
Peter Roland Jackson, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Kris Aaron Koenig, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kathryn Ann Massengill, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Michael G Max, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Lonnie P Overstreet, maximum speed limits, $234 in fines and fees.
Celeste Marie Rodenbaugh, child passenger safety; restraining systems and seatbelts (0-13 yoa), $168 in fines and fees.
Cody L Sager maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Larry Dean Saine, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Rachelle L Salminen, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08>, $1,358 in fines and fees.
Scott William Shinn, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Lori Ann Sotelo, maximum speed limits, $234 in fines and fees.
Brandon Lee Stone, maximum speed limits, $159 in fines and fees.
William Dale III Swiger, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Madalyn Renee Swisher, maximum speed limits. $183 in fines and fees.
Elizabeth Catherine Treacy, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Joseph Wynn Trotter, improper crossover on divided highway, $153 in fines and fees.
Jeffery Steffen Trussell, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Giuseppe Vincent VanderPutten, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
James Alexander Willis, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Robert Zhang, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Fish and Game
Fong TVM Lor, boating and water life saving devices, $258 in fines and fees.
