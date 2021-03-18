Criminal Dispositions
Jeremy James Cullinane, endangering a child, $606 in fines and fees.
Jeremy James Cullinane, battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner, $0 in fines and fees.
Charles A Rhoades Jr, Harass by telecom device; transmit obscene comment/image/text, $158 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Dennis Ray Clasen, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Dennis Ray Clasen, unsafe turning or stopping; failure to give proper signal, $75 in fines and fees.
Ian Andrew Friedl-Buckland, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Marsha Lynn Hanson, traffic control signs, $183 in fines and fees.
Marina Marroquin, maximum speed limits, $471 in fines and fees.
Daniel Raymond Reyes, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, $308 in fines and fees.
Derek Scott Vanvallis, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Krystle R Williams, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.