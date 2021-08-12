Criminal Dispositions
Michael Paul Wirtz, possession of marijuana; 1 prior conviction, $358 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Brandon Gene Amsden, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Eugene Berges, defective tail lamp on motor vehicle, $153 in fines and fees.
Coy A Burgoon, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Noeli H Cardona-Delacruz, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Norbert Soares Demelo, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Tucker James Eustice, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Trey David Harmison, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Katherine Harpe, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Cary Evan Hart, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Andrew James Hildebrand, basic rule of governing speed of vehicles, $183 in fines and fees.
Quinones Genesis Marie Negron, following another vehicle too closely, $183 in fines and fees.
Vern G Olsen, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $303 in fines and fees.
Wade D Parker, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Braeden Michael Phipps, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kelsea Dee Angeline Posch, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Jacob Michael Rader, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Marc William Reiss, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Trent Harris Sorenson, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Jennifer Marie Way, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Dylan Ramsey Zimmerling, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.