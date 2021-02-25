Criminal Dispositions
Diana Estela Garcia, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Diana Estela Garcia, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Diana Estela Garcia, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Winston Alexzander Calix Calix, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Alanda Tara Carter, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Eduardo Cruz, driving on right side of roadway required, $183 in fines and fees.
Dwayne L Davis, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $152 in fines and fees.
Daniel J Richards, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Anthony R Rossi, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
William A Simms, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Christopher Charles Stein Kuehler, maximum speed limits, $323 in fines and fees.
Stephen P Wehrly, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Jordan D Whitaker, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Keith Lynn Harris, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Loretta Anne Hermes, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Temetris Alise Johnson, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Mark Bradley Kukuk, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Todd J Lewis, vehicles; Unlawful Acts; e.g., registration, $188 in fines and fees.
Lesa Lynn Patterson, maximum speed limits, $240 in fines and fees.
Marcus W Pfrang, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
