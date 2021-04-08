Criminal Dispositions
Kirstie Leah Frey, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Shawn Paul Samuelson, possession of marijuana, $334 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Courtney E Boswell, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Colman D Boyle, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
David J Ebert, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Laura M Ebert, maximum speed limits, $ 189 in fines and fees.
Frank Andrew Esterly, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Jayna Rose Herrington, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Dalen J Meier, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Cody Alan Nichols, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Daniel Matthew Petrusek, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Kristin M Portelli, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Riley Elizabeth Price, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, $183 in fines and fees.
Keegan Patrick Purcell, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Alexa F Rezac, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Brian D Ruhl, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Jacob Nicholis Speicher, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Westley E Stewart, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left, $183 in fines and fees.
Landon Trollope, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Dakota James Webber, maximum speed limits, $293 in fines and fees.
Jesse Cole Webber, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $152 in fines and fees.
