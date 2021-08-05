Criminal Dispositions
Tracy Ann Cottrell, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $193 in fines and fees.
Desiray Lynn Skrdlant, possession of marijuana; 1 prior conviction, $316 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Elizabeth Rosanne Allenbrand, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Leo Norman Beaulieu Jr, child passenger safety; restraining systems and seat belts (0-13 yoa), $168 in fines and fees.
Brandon Scott Bloedorn, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Brandon Scott Bloedorn, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Seth Alan Brandon, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Amanda Brubeck, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Amanda Leigh Clark, failure to wear seatbelt; 18 + years, $30 in fines and fees.
Joshua Duane Clark, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Devin Michael Denney, maximum speed limits, $159 in fines and fees.
Brianne Grace Duddeck, maximum speed limits, $234 in fines and fees.
Noel Gonzalez, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Sarah Margaret Kasprzak, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Mckayla Renae Kennedy, maximum speed limits, $234 in fines and fees.
Blake M Miller, maximum speed limits, $315 in fines and fees.
Blake M Miller, vehicles; unlawful acts; e.g., registration, $0 in fines and fees.
Prasana Lal Shrestha, improper turn or approach, $183 in fines and fees.
Mahlon Steffey, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Natalie H Struve, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Brandon Xavier Cole Tutewiler, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, $343 in fines and fees.
Halie Amelia Vanderline, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Glen D Wilson, improper crossover on divided highway, $198 in fines and fees.
Wade Alan Wyss, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
