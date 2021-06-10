Criminal Dispositions
Michael Wayne Craig, criminal damage to property; without consent value <$1,000, $158 in fines and fees.
Brian Joseph Harris, driving under the influence of drugs/alc; 2nd conv; incapable of safely driving, $1,868 in fines and fees.
Megan Lynn Kern, escape from custody; while being held for a misdemeanor, $158 in fines and fees.
Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr, violate protection order; condition of pre-trial orders, $608 in fines and fees.
Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, $0 in fines and fees.
Seth Daniel Sumners, disorderly conduct; fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment, $258 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Samantha Jo Balombiny, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Peter John Barbato, maximum speed limits, $336 in fines and fees.
Luke Andrew Billquist, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Luke Andrew Billquist, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kobie J Camerlinck, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Kobie J Camerlinck, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $60 in fines and fees.
Andrea Renee Charles, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Marianne Rose Cherry, child passenger safety; restraining systems and seatbelts (0-13 yoa); $168 in fines and fees.
Marianne Rose Cherry, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $195 in fines and fees.
Gavin Mitchell Davis, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Nathan Andrew Dodge, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Nathan Andrew Dodge, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, 60 in fines and fees.
Callie Larae Fields, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Raymond Seward Gross Jr, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+years, $30 in fines and fees.
Jeremy R Jones, failure to stop at accident; injury or damage over $1,000, $0 in fines and fees.
Jeremy R Jones, duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property; 1st conv., $0 in fines and fees.
Jon B Mathos, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Brandon E Merriman, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Heather Michelle Morgan, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Christopher Michael Morris, driving while suspended; 2nd or subsequent conviction, $293 in fines and fees.
Paula Michelle Moseman, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Ramos Aguirre Naim Omar, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Miranda Elaine Napier, maximum speed limits, $372 in fines and fees.
Jamie Renee Prue, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Heather B Sichler, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, $208 in fines and fees.
Mary G Stueve, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Timothy Luke Weaver, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, $528 in fines and fees.
Jesse I Clark, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, $208 in fines and fees.
Eugene H Copeland, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Callie Larae Fields, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Joshua Monroe Fritz, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $152 in fines and fees.
Joseph Conor Goodmiller, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Daniel Gotsch, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Cynthia K Julian, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Payton Ray Lakin, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Michael R Loew, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property; unknown conviction, $158 in fines and fees.
Allison Marie Mason, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, 30 in fines and fees.
Ray L Mcallister, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Brandon E Merriman, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Ashlynn Ann Merz, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Paul Eugene Morin, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Tanya Renee Myers, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Ramos Aguirre Naim Omar, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Corey Edwin Nordyke, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Sally L Peterson, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
John D Powers, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Thomas Lee Rodney, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Paul B Ruetti, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Troy Mitchell li Sanders, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Manuel Joseph Serrato, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Darwin K Smith, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Mary E Smith, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Christopher Martin Stanley, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Jane Thomas, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Christopher Joseph Valenti, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Tyler Thomas Vela, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Danielle Jo Wheeler, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Kenneth R Williams, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Lance W Willmann, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.