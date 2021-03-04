Criminal Dispositions
Pedro Francisco Armesto-Murphy, Violate protection order;Condition of pre-trial orders, $316 in fines and fees.
Pedro Francisco Armesto-Murphy, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/ family member or dating relationship, $200 in fines and fees.
Teresa A Feldkamp, Animal Nuisance, $208 in fines and fees.
Joseph E Gibbs Jr, Disorderly conduct; fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment, $158 in fines and fees.
Brian Lynn Hendrix, Driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction, $376 in fines and fees.
Brian Lynn Hendrix, Driving while a habitual violator, $0 in fines and fees.
Alicia Natwand Hobbs, Possession of marijuana, $208 in fines and fees.
Lauren Marie Lasky, Criminal use of a financial card; W/o consent of owner less than $1,000, $158 in fines and fees.
Julie Ann Martin, Animal Nuisance, $208 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
David Leo Baalmann, Maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Jessica Lynne Biesenthal, Failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kevin Matthew Burgess Jr, Failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $152 in fines and fees.
Kevin Matthew Burgess Jr, Child passenger safety; restraining systems & seat belt, $168 in fines and fees.
Jacob Bernard Cody, Maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Anna Marie Downey, Maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Kenneth A Fischer, Maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Russell W Freeman, Maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Loretta Anne Hermes, Maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Angelika Marie Hiegert, Maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Drew Michael Jankord, Failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Philip Anthony Klaske, Vehicle liability insurance required; Unknown circumstance, $308 in fines and fees.
Philip Anthony Klaske, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $0 in fines and fees.
Mark Bradley Kukuk, Maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Basile Jasper Risher, Theft of property or services; Value less than $1,500, $703 in fines and fees.
Justin LaFata, Maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Steven Jr Lowe, Maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Jory Carl Alfred Micek, Maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Craig A Pace, Maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Marcus W Pfrang, Maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Camilla Jones Roberts, Traffic control sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Otto Eugene Tisdale, Vehicles; Unlawful Acts; e.g., registration, $576 in fines and fees.
Mary E Wakeman, Maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Patrick Lee White, Maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
