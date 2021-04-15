Criminal Dispositions
Joshua William Dixon, possession of marijuana, $558 in fines and fees.
Austin Gladding, battery on LEO; physical contact w/ county or city officer on duty, $158 in fines and fees.
Austin Gladding, interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution, $0 in fines and fees.
Paige Elizabeth Jonas, criminal deprivation of property, $158 in fines and fees.
Ray Leen Williams, battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner, $158 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Desztiny R Barth-Lee, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Nancy Halen Berges, driving under the infl of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conv;competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, $1,758 in fines and fees.
Dominic Gregory Joseph Brown, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Jason Lee Bunel, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
James Michaeli Cancelada, maximum speed limits, $240 in fines and fees.
Seth James Gordon, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Beau B Henninger, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Cody Alan Nichols, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
James Tyler Price, maximum speed limits, $249 in fines and fees.
Kelsi R Stephens, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Benjamin Michael Strong, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Lewis D Thompson, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Rose Marie Valenciano, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Levi T Wheeler, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left, $183 in fines and fees.
