Criminal Dispositions
Calvin L Haefner, domestic battery; knowing ride physical contact w/ family member or dating relationship, $218 in fines and fees.
Calvin L Haefner, possession of marijuana, $158 in fines and fees.
Courtney Anne Tennant, possession of marijuana, $309 in fines and fees.
Peter Lim Knippenberg, battery on LEO; physical contact w/ county or city officer on duty, $316 in fines and fees.
Peter Lim Knippenberg, domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact w/ family member or dating relationship, $200 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Zachary Aaron Anderson, driving under the infl of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, $858 in fines and fees.
Timothy Charles Ayers III, maximum speed limits, 201 in fines and fees.
Matthew C Bargabus, maximum speed limits, $198 in fines and fees.
Matthew C Bargabus, driving on left in no-passing zone, $75 in fines and fees.
Lucas Ryan Baxter, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Julian M Byrne, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Chloe Casco, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Eva Marie Cleary, driving on left in no-passing zone, $183 in fines and fees.
Bard Elliot Ditto, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Brayden Lee Ebert, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
John H Glasgow III, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $305 in fines and fees.
John H Glasgow III, failure to wear seatbelt, $10 in fines and fees.
Clare Marie Goldade, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Lana Diane Heideman, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Mark Joseph Howell, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Taylor Alan Hulas, driving on the left in no-passing zone, $183 in fines and fees.
Caleb M Lauby, maximum speed limits, $198 in fines and fees.
Amy L Phillips, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Omar Rodriguez, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Shane A Simonsen, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Renee Lucille Soberano, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Weston Darrell Trickey, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Fatima Christina B Agostinho, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Elijah Mark Bergmeier, failure to wear seatbelt; 14-17 years, $60 in fines and fees.
Chad Lee Blockcolsky, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Jessica Dawn Burger, fail to drive in right lane on 4-lane Highway, $75 in fines and fees.
Tavin D Dugan, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Emily Nicole Ekart, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Traci Lynn Hammes, maximum speed limits, $240 in fines and fees.
Michael C Heffner, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Michele A Johnson, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Nico R Jones, maximum speed limits, $389 in fines and fees.
Katherine L Lukert, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Kennedy Noel Nunneley, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Nicholas J Petit, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Timothy Landon Poole, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Hazel Ruth Root, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Augustine Stillion, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Jacob William Stroda, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Michael F Szymaniak, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Brayden J Young, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
