Criminal Dispositions
Aric Allen Chambers, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, $218 in fines and fees.
Kenneth Owen Kelley, disorderly conduct; fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment, $158 in fines and fees.
Dakota Neufeldt, possession of marijuana, $158 in fines and fees.
Dakota Neufeldt, possession of marijuana, $528 in fines and fees.
Chery Lanora Pennell, battery on LEO; physical contact with county or city officer on duty, $646 in fines and fees.
Chery Lanora Pennell, driving under the influence of drugs/alc; 1st conv; incapable of safely driving, $750 in fines and fees.
Tieler Michael Reeves, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, $158 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Reese Jackson Bayliff, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Spencer M Berry, use wireless communication device while driving to send or receive messages, $168 in fines and fees.
Rebecca Lynn Boyd, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Xavier Dmitri Brown, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Louis Summer Christina Caldwell St., maximum speed limits, $159 in fines and fees.
Christa Rejeanne Cardone, maximum speed limits, $198 in fines and fees.
Christa Rejeanne Cardone, child passenger safety; restraining systems and seatbelts (0-13 yoa), $60 in fines and fees.
Anne Bernadette Cooney, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Gavin Mitchell Davis, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Joann M Devader, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Bryce Lee Disberger, failure to wear seatbelt; 14-17 years, $60 in fines and fees.
Nawen Cynthia Engle, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
James Michael Finnegan, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Kristopher Mikael Fund, maximum speed limits, $246 in fines and fees.
Dwayne Hamilton, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Michelle Garzoria Holder, maximum speed limits, $323 in fines and fees.
Kyle Evan Keogh, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Adam Nicholas Kuhle, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Brian W Meader, driving under the infl of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, $858 in fines and fees.
Steven A Miller, driving under the infl of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, $1,358 in fines and fees.
Caleb William Olsen maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Jesus Perez Neria, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $158 in fines and fees.
Megan Nicole Prockish, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Tieler Michael Reevers, vehicles; unlawful acts; e.g., registration, $108 in fines and fees.
Eli David Shoup, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Derek Tyler Talbott, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Joel David Wetlesen, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Marcus Scott Compton Willis, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Tanya Rae Wright, maximum speed limits, $372 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.