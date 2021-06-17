Criminal Disposition
Ethan Cole Bailey, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, $658 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Elliott Loriane Bass, failure to yield from private road or driveway, $183 in fines and fees.
Teresa Lynn Berens, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
Boone R Burnside, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Elizabeth Rose Carlson, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Ryan Patrick Conley, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Gregory James Cooney, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Ryese Alan Ebert, failure to wear seatbelt; 14-17 years, $60 in fines and fees.
Pamela Ann Eschelman, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Tyson Dean Kruse, maximum speed limits, $453 in fines and fees.
Jedadiah S Kuhlman, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Ray L Mcallister, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kristin Nicole Parrett, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Cody Bert Philippi, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Dianna L Philippi, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Gabriel Sanchez-Sanc, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Maria E Shorter, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Jeffrey Jay Sturdy, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kathryn Nicole Tajchman, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Neassa Jo Thomas, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Timothy E Weisbender, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+, $30 in fines and fees.
Desiree Luna Withington, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Bryant Christopher Young, maximum speed limits, $372 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.