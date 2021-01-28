Criminal Dispositions
Taylor Diane Schroeder, possession of marijuana; 1 prior conviction, $338 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Robert B Adams, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Teresa L Brownell, maximum speed limits, $183 fines and fees.
Diamond L Chisholm, maximum speed limits, $207 fines and fees.
Mikey Lynn Frazier-Brown, maximum speed limits. $311 fines and fees.
Tyler Michael Glessner, maximum speed limits, 153 fines and fees.
Peter A Haynos, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Raymond William Johnson, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $263 in fines and fees.
Raymond William Johnson, vehicles; display not assigned, $50 in fines and fees.
Kendra Renee Koch, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Amanda K Lamb, following another vehicle too closely, $183 in fines and fees.
Sierra L Massing, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Alex Damian Shibler, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Timmy Dale Stauch, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Malcolm Adrian Watkins, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
David Allen II Wiley, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
