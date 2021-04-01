Criminal Dispositions
Rex Oliver Fair, disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting, $201 in fines and fees.
Micheal Linn Fairchild, possession of marijuana, $658 in fines and fees.
Kimberly Gayle Finnell, driving under the infl of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, $908 in fines and fees.
Zackary Thomas Murphy, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $658 in fines and fees.
Zackary Thomas Murphy, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Zackary Thomas Murphy, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Anthony R Blackmon, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Guy W Filinger, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Charles Samuel Harmon, maximum speed limits, $311 in fines and fees.
Claire Elizabeth Herrmann, maximum speed limits, $184 in fines and fees.
Jamario T Holz, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Jonah S Jantz, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Savanna D Kochaniec, maximum speed limits, $323 in fines and fees.
Marelis Leon, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Isaac Markus Lopez, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Suzanne E Manuel, maximum speed limits, $183.60 in fines and fees.
Rosalyn Fae Mizzell-Fuller, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Kelli Ann Nelson-Greennact, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Connor Joseph Richards, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Justin Paul Sanchez, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
