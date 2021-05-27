Criminal Dispositions
Hope Elizabeth Marie Passler, theft by deception; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Alan Ward Schwartz, domestic battery; rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship 2nd/5yrs, $718 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Alyssa N Babcock, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left, $183 in fines and fees.
Mark Allen Baker, driving under the infl of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, $1,318 in fines and fees.
Paxton Hall Becker, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Linda Marie Biesenthal, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Patrick A Cain, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Kobie J Camerlinck, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Kobie J Camerlinck, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $60 in fines and fees.
Brian Dale Chrest, improper driving on laned roadway, $183 in fines and fees.
Staci Clanton, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Summer E Diaz, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Nathan Andrew Dodge, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Nathan Andrew Dodge, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $60 in fines and fees.
Anthony Joseph Geraci, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees,
Kevin V Haddox, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kevin Michael Harbaugh, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; misd; unk conv, $208 in fines and fees.
Forrest R Haskins, failure to yield from private road or driveway, $183 in fines and fees.
Dalton R Hermesch, maximum speed limits, $258 in fines and fees.
Heather Mardelle Hurla, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Mark A Kleinsmith, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Robert J Mermis, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
De Trujilo Flor Karina Ochoa, maximum speed limits, $426 in fines and fees.
De Trujilo Flor Karina Ochoa, driving on left in no-passing zone, $150 in fines and fees.
Marie E Petit, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Jill Suzanne Rheaume, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Caleb Duane Royer, maximum speed limits, $294 in fines and fees.
Jesse Eugene Rule, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kristina Marie Stevens, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kaleb Laine Stewart, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; misd; unk conv, $512 in fines and fees.
Lewis D Thompson, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Keita Todoroki, maximum speed limits, $282 in fines and fees.
Grace Evelyn Truelove, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
