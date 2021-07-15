Criminal Dispositions
Sean Hobert Umberger, driving under the infl of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, $1,308 in fines and fees.
Shyla Lynn Williams, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Shyla Lynn Williams, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Shyla Lynn Williams, theft of property or services; value less than $1,500, $0 in fines and fees.
Jolene Maie Yaw, battery; physical contact in rude, angry manner, $0 in fines and fees.
Lacy Elsen, possession of marijuana, $158 in fines and fees.
Ryan W Irvine, giving a worthless check; value < $1,000, $398 in fines and fees.
Amber Michelle Miller, possession of marijuana, $558 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Alexander Leo Bellinder, maximum speed limits, $294 in fines and fees.
Cierra R Brown, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Makaela Rene Carlock, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $108 in fines and fees.
Anthony Rocco Conforti, vehicles; unlawful acts; e.g., registration, $368 in fines and fees.
Dawson Lee Delforge, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Adam Dale Doolittle, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Cody Lynn Frazee, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Ashley Nicole Hartwich, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Joseph Donald Lee Heckman, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, $183 in fines and fees.
Tyson Lee Johnson, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Kavrin Lukas Jones, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Lenos J Koelzer, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Kris Aaron Koenig, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Mckenzie Nichole Lessard, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Michael G Max, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Nadja M Miller, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Michael Patrick Mitchell, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Louise Loretta Montalvo, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Heather Deon Moore, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Ryan John Morgali, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Mingo F Pasillas, maximum speed limits, $257 in fines and fees.
Armando Pereyda-Lopez, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Jamie L Ray, maximum speed limits, $293 in fines and fees.
Jamie L Ray, license to be carried and exhibited upon demand, $100 in fines and fees.
Jacob Lynn Schenk, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Jerome Dvorak Sebastian, following another vehicle too closely, $183 in fines and fees
Jerome Dvorak Sebastian, use wireless communication device while driving to send or receive messages, $60 in fines and fees.
Alexandra Lynne Slagle, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Evan M Slater, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Sydney Lynn Snyder, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Norval K Spielman, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Augustine Stillion, maximum speed limits, $299 in fines and fees.
Daniel Christian Wehling, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Abigail Olivia Wick, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees
Amos C Wilson, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $158 in fines and fees.
Hayden Scott Becker, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Christopher Bryce Billinger, unauthorized lights and signals, $153 in fines and fees.
Denise Bishop, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Kylee Erin Christenson, maximum speed limits, $210 in fines and fees.
Kylee Erin Christenson, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
David P Conkwright, traffic control signal, $183 in fines and fees.
David P Conkwright, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, $75 in fines and fees.
Ryan Charles Erickson, improper driving on laned roadway, $183 in fines and fees.
Gregory John JR Frikken, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $305 in fines and fees.
Caroline M Gray, maximum speed limits, $165 in fines and fees.
Nicholas Llewellen Hawes, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Tyson Lee Johnson, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
David Christopher Karnowski, improper passing on right, $183 in fines and fees.
Ceina Jolie Kramm, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Tammy Lynn Lamia, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Rachael A Lamond, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees
Rebecca Sue Lindsey, maximum speed limits, $299 in fines and fees.
Kimberly Ann Kliner Logan, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees. Jacob Kane Manchion, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Timothy Patrick O’Sullivan, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees. Marcus W Pfrang, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Adler Scott Pierson, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
James Kenton Roush, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Juan Jose Ruelas, maximum speed limits, $246 in fines and fees.
Eric K Schwein, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Abigail Rose Lynn Staton, maximum speed limits, $222 in fines and fees.
Jake Donald Steinbring, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Romel W Taparan, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Jacob Cole Thornburg, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Gary Robert Turner, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Johnny William Waite, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Ann Warren, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Emilia Maria Wilkins, failure to yield from private road or driveway, $183 in finesand fees.
