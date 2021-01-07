Donald Robert Hafenstein, 86, of Alma, Kansas, passed away peacefully at Midland Hospice on December 29, 2020. He was a life-long member of the community.
Don was born July 20, 1934, in Alma, Kansas, the son of Julius and Amelia (Grunewald) Hafenstein. He attended local schools and graduated from Alma High School in 1952.
Don wore many hats throughout his life — truck driver, construction, undersheriff, Alma city Marshall, owner of Liederkrantz Park bar/dance hall, horse trader, and trail ride organizer. His lifelong love of horses led him to build the Kansas Cowboy indoor riding arena and cafe in 1997. Don loved to fish and he never met a stranger and seemed to know people wherever he went.
He was married to Wilma J Thowe on July 3, 1954. They were later divorced.
Don is survived by his children; Louise Madden (Edward), Perry, Oklahoma, Doretta Braden (Kenric), Topeka, Donnis Eichem (Daniel), Wamego, and Russel Hafenstein (Tammy), Wamego; his sister, Connie Yonke, Alma; eight grandchildren, Ryan Mann (Tracy), Katy McCormick (Carl), Lee Madden (Holly), Holly Braden, Eric Braden, Jason Eichem, Haylee Hafenstein, and Cooper Hafenstein, aka, Hank; his six great-grandchildren, Avery, Kensley, Tucker, Karston, Oaklyn, and Ladd; plus many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Wilma; and siblings, Hazel Massey, Helen Thompson, Dorothy Hafenstein, Julius A Hafenstein, Delmar Hafenstein, Jean Smith, Faye Walker, Alvin Hafenstein, Leo Hafenstein, Ida Louise Hafenstein.
Don willed his body to medical science. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later time. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wabaunsee County Historical Society or the Shooting Star Equine Rescue, Inc., and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home in Alma. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.