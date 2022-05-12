Donna B. William, 89, of St. George, Kansas, passed away on Monday (May 9, 2022) at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
Born February 25, 1933 in her grandmother’s house in Onaga, Kansas, Donna was the daughter of Clarence and Rose (Wege) Tessendorf. She attended Halligan Grade School near Emmett until her family moved to Wamego when she was in the 5th Grade. Donna attended Davis school and was a 1951 graduate of Wamego High School.
She married Roger G. William on March 4, 1956. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Roger passed away on June 13, 2016.
Donna was a member of the Crafty Seniors of Manhattan. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, oil painting and loved playing on her smart phone. Donna’s greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends.
Survivors include two sons, Mike William (Teresa) of Manhattan, KS and Scott William (Debbie Webb) of St. George, KS; four grandchildren, Dustin Caddell (Martha), Dee Garcia (Alberto), Rebecca William and Daniel William; five great grandchildren; a brother, Jim Tessendorf (Sharen) of Wamego; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; a daughter, Teresa Ann Caddell Bestvater; and a sister, Marilyn Regelman.
Cremation services are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
The family will have a memorial graveside service on Monday (May 23, 2022) at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George Cemetery with Pastor Laura Burnett officiating. Friends are invited to attend.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547
