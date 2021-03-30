Assembly of God
Wamego Family Worship Center
16445 Cameron Circle
Wamego
April 4, 10:30 a.m.
Baptist
Trinity
16655 W Hwy 24
Wamego
April 4, 10:30 a.m.
New Life
17065 Neff Rd.
Wamego
April 4, 11 a.m.
Catholic
Immaculate Conception
208 W. Bertrand St.
St. Marys
April 3, 8 p.m., Easter Vigil; April 4, 10:30 a.m.
St. Bernard
17665 Old Post Road
Wamego
April 3, 7:00 p.m., Easter Vigil; April 4, 10:45 a.m.
St. Joseph
8965 Flush Rd
St. George
April 4, 8:45 a.m.
Sacred Heart
16445 Newbury Rd.
Paxico
April 4, 9 a.m.
Holy Family
Alma
April 4, 7 a.m.
Lutheran
Mt. Calvary
Hwy 99 and Say Rd.
Wamego
April 3, 5 p.m. and April 4, 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
RSVP on website: https://mtcalvarylutheranchurch.org/
St. Luke
Wheaton
April 4, 7:45 a.m., St Luke Cemetery South; 10 a.m. St. Luke’s Church
Trinity
McFarland
April 4, 10 a.m.
St. John
218 W 2nd St
Alma
April 4, 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m.
Methodist
United Methodist
600 Lincoln
Wamego
April 4, 7:30 a.m., 8200 Highway 99; 8:30 a.m., 600 Lincoln; 11 a.m., 600 Lincoln
Services can also be viewed at facebook.com/wamegoumc
Non Denominational
Cowboy Country Church
19880 Line Rd
Wamego
April 4, 7 a.m.
Prairie View Community Church
208 Main St.
McFarland
April 4, 10 a.m.
Immanuel Faith Community Church
25043 Wells Creek Rd
Belvue
April 4, 10 a.m.
Cross Point Community Church
612 E Hwy 24
Wamego
April 4, 10 a.m.
Presbyterian
First Presbyterian
601 Elm
Wamego
April 4, 10:15 a.m.
