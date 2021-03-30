Assembly of God

Wamego Family Worship Center

16445 Cameron Circle

Wamego

April 4, 10:30 a.m.

Baptist

Trinity

16655 W Hwy 24

Wamego

April 4, 10:30 a.m.

New Life

17065 Neff Rd.

Wamego

April 4, 11 a.m.

Catholic

Immaculate Conception

208 W. Bertrand St.

St. Marys

April 3, 8 p.m., Easter Vigil; April 4, 10:30 a.m.

St. Bernard

17665 Old Post Road

Wamego

April 3, 7:00 p.m., Easter Vigil; April 4, 10:45 a.m.

St. Joseph

8965 Flush Rd

St. George

April 4, 8:45 a.m.

Sacred Heart

16445 Newbury Rd.

Paxico

April 4, 9 a.m.

Holy Family

Alma

April 4, 7 a.m.

Lutheran

Mt. Calvary

Hwy 99 and Say Rd.

Wamego

April 3, 5 p.m. and April 4, 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

RSVP on website: https://mtcalvarylutheranchurch.org/

St. Luke

Wheaton

April 4, 7:45 a.m., St Luke Cemetery South; 10 a.m. St. Luke’s Church

Trinity

McFarland

April 4, 10 a.m.

St. John

218 W 2nd St

Alma

April 4, 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m.

Methodist

United Methodist

600 Lincoln

Wamego

April 4, 7:30 a.m., 8200 Highway 99; 8:30 a.m., 600 Lincoln; 11 a.m., 600 Lincoln

Services can also be viewed at facebook.com/wamegoumc

Non Denominational

Cowboy Country Church

19880 Line Rd

Wamego

April 4, 7 a.m.

Prairie View Community Church

208 Main St.

McFarland

April 4, 10 a.m.

Immanuel Faith Community Church

25043 Wells Creek Rd

Belvue

April 4, 10 a.m.

Cross Point Community Church

612 E Hwy 24

Wamego

April 4, 10 a.m.

Presbyterian

First Presbyterian

601 Elm

Wamego

April 4, 10:15 a.m.

